Man Shot by Police on Rivanna Trail was Recently Released from Prison

The crime scene on the Rivanna Trail

Court records show the man shot and killed by Charlottesville police on Friday, October 13, was recently released from prison.

Our partners at the Daily Progress report 42-year old J.C. Hawkins Jr was arrested in February 2014 and charged with grand larceny and felony weapons charges.

He pleaded guilty to larceny and possession of a gun by a nonviolent felon and was sentenced to five years in jail, with three years suspended.

Hawkins was shot and killed Friday on the Rivanna Trail while attempting to evade police after allegedly sexually assaulting and robbing a 72-year-old woman in the 300 block of Riverside Avenue.

Police say he was armed.

The incident is currently under investigation by Virginia State Police.