Young Women Leaders Program Hosts Food Drive

The drive on Oct. 15 was a success

A young women's leadership group hosted its annual food drive outside Albemarle County grocery stores on Sunday, October 15.

The Young Women Leaders Program is a group that partners women in college with young middle school girls to help foster leadership qualities.

Each college student is paired with a younger girl to mentor.

The group was outside Whole Foods and Kroger on Hydraulic Road collecting food items for the Blue Ridge Food Bank.

“It's just a good way for the girls to get involved in the community and see, literally, with all the food they have, how they can help people in their community,” says Elizabeth O’Roark, an intern with YWLP.

The drive was an overall success for the group, filling cars and carts to the brim with groceries for the hungry.