Young Women Leaders Program Hosts Food Drive

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
A young women's leadership group hosted its annual food drive outside Albemarle County grocery stores on Sunday, October 15.
The Young Women Leaders Program is a group that partners women in college with young middle school girls to help foster leadership qualities.
Each college student is paired with a younger girl to mentor.
The group was outside Whole Foods and Kroger on Hydraulic Road collecting food items for the Blue Ridge Food Bank.
“It's just a good way for the girls to get involved in the community and see, literally, with all the food they have, how they can help people in their community,” says Elizabeth O’Roark, an intern with YWLP.
The drive was an overall success for the group, filling cars and carts to the brim with groceries for the hungry.
Young Women Leaders Program Press Release:
Charlottesville, VA – The Young Women Leaders Program (YWLP) will host their annual Food Drive on Sunday, October 15 from 12:00PM to 4:00PM at Kroger (1904 Emmett St. N) and Whole Foods (1797 Hydraulic Road) benefiting the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Mentors and mentees (Big and Little Sisters) work together to collect the food and deliver it to the Food Bank. The Food Bank’s most needed items include canned goods, cereal, boxed pasta and rice, paper products, toiletries, baby food, formula, and diapers.
They request that no glass items be donated.
The Young Women Leaders Program is a community-based mentoring program that pairs UVA undergraduate women with middle school girls from the Charlottesville area.
By combining one-on-one mentoring with group activities that address girls’ sense of self, scholastic achievement, body image, peer relationships, and healthy decision-making, YWLP helps empower middle school girls as leaders in their schools and communities.
The Food Drive supports YWLP’s mission by helping Little Sisters recognize the part they play, and the difference they can make, within their community.
The Young Women Leaders Program is co-sponsored by the Maxine Platzer Lynn Women’s Center and the Curry School of Education, with support from Wells Fargo.