No. 1 Dukes Dominant Defense a Trend from National Title Run

The No. 1 ranked JMU football team set a CAA record by winning its 18th consecutive game over conference foe Villanova Saturday.

The 18 wins in-a-row is tied for 10th among the longest win streaks in FCS history, but the Dukes also kept another streak going.

Their defense held the Wildcats to just 8 points and a 174 total yards.

It was the fifth straight game that JMU gave up less than 10 points and less than 300 total yards

In fact, since beating Villanova last year 20-7, James Madison is allowing just 12-points per game over that span.

This season, the Dukes defense is giving up just 10 points per game to FCS foes.

The players say, they've been in a groove defensively since the end of last year.

"We are more confident as a unit," says JMU senior linebacker Kyre Hawkins. "We communicate very well. We have a great chemistry together and we've also been playing for a long time together."

"I'm not sure if its an improvement," says Villanova coach Mark Ferrante. "I don't think they've skipped a beat though. They looked pretty good. I know coach Houston has said on record that, that the defensive effort that they had against us a year ago was kind of their turning point, from a defensive mentality."

"We're fortunate to have a pretty good defensive front," says Mike Houston. "We're fortunate to have some kids on the backend, who can cover. We felt like that's what we wanted to do and we were able to do that."

James Madison returns to action next Saturday at William & Mary.