Women Against Violence Concert Raises Money for Heal Charlottesville Fund

The second annual Women Against Violence Concert brought in families from across the country to raise money for the Heal Charlottesville Fund.

The University of Virginia Women's Chorus sang songs specifically written and dedicated to those who lost their lives on August 12.

Last year, the group donated the funds raised to the victim of the Stanford rape case.

The women singing in the concert ranged from UVA students to high school chorus groups.

“This is my second home,” says Chloe Cohen, a UVA student and member of the chorus. “I go to school here, so we've all been impacted by what happened and I can only imagine what kind of trauma the people that were actually there went through, so I'm very humbled to be a part of this."

Each year, they hope to raise money for a different group in need.