National Coalition of 100 Black Women Initiates Charlottesville Chapter

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women has officially initiated a Charlottesville chapter.

The group gathered on Saturday, October 14, with other members from around the country to welcome the nonprofit into the community.

The national organization advocates for black women and girls to promote leadership development and gender equity in all job fields.

The coalition practices in 27 states and the District of Columbia.

“We have physicians, we have doctors, we have lawyers, we have recruiters, we have people in HR, we have business owners, we have a little bit of everybody here that bring something wonderful and amazing to this community,” says Joyce Ivory, of the Charlottesville chapter.

The group says it’ll be at every school board meeting fighting for the education of young black girls.