UVA Transplant Center Celebrates 50 Years

On Saturday, October 14, the University of Virginia Transplant Center celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Over 700 people attended the anniversary event, which included a recognition ceremony of living organ donors.

The celebration was marked with a cookout for patients, families, and care providers.

“Moving forward, I don't dare to predict that it's all going to happen, but I think in 50 years, there will be a similar event here and they would have done things that nobody would have thought possible today,” says Dr. Jose Oberholzer, director of the UVA Transplant Center.

Over the past 50 years, UVA has conducted over 5,000 transplants.

The first transplant was performed in June of 1967.