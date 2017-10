For the second time in the last three years, ESPN's College GameDay football show was a big success at JMU. About 14-thousand fans showed up for the broadcast Saturday morning at James Madison University.

Many of those fans were among the 25,993 in attendance for JMU's 30-8 win against Villanova Saturday afternoon, which was the second-largest crowd in JMU history behind the JMU-Richmond game in 2015 which also followed a College GameDay broadcast at JMU.