Charlottesville Groups Paint Mural at Elk Hill

Two groups joined forces to create the new mural

The Elk Hill Charlottesville School got a bit of a face lift on Saturday, October 14, as two Charlottesville groups joined forces to spruce up the facility.

Coronal Energy and University of Virginia co-ed service fraternity Alpha Rho Omega painted a mural on the wall that separates the school parking lot and Route 29.

The groups also built bookshelves and did some painting inside the school.

“The wall before the mural was painted was a dirty, nasty looking wall, so it’s gotten cleaned up and now it’s got a beautiful mountainscape on it,” says Michael Farley, Elk Hill CEO.

Farley says he is grateful for all the hard work these groups put in.