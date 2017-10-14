Central Virginians React to Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approval

People who've been fighting the Atlantic Coast Pipeline for years are reacting to the decision by federal regulators to approve the project.

That approval came late Friday, October 13.

It puts the natural gas pipeline through central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley one step closer to becoming a reality for communities in its path.

It was announced late Friday evening that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the proposed pipeline.

Opponents of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline say they're not at all shocked by the project getting approval from the FERC.

But they are shocked by the timing of the decision.

“It's appropriate that they do it on the evening of a Friday, because they break all their big news at times when people that are resisting such things don't have as much time to respond,” says Ernie Reed, president of Friends of Nelson.

For the past three years, Dominion Energy has been scrutinized by state and federal agencies to ensure that the pipeline will be built safely with minimum impacts to the environment.

“What the FERC commissioners concluded by approving the project is that the significant public benefits of the project - cleaner electricity, growing economy, cleaner air - these benefits far outweigh the relatively limited environmental impacts of constructing the pipeline,” says Aaron Ruby, Dominion Energy spokesperson.

“I just feel like that, ultimately, while it's, again, the impact of the people that are directly affected, I understand their reservations,” says Carlton Ballowe, a property owner in Nelson County. “But ultimately I think it's going to benefit Nelson County.”

Opponents are not giving up their fight to stop the pipeline.

"There's an existing lawsuit that we're party to, Friends of Nelson County represented 14 landowners and Nelson County, challenging the ability to use eminent domain from the National Gas Act on this pipeline," says Reed.

Dominion says this was the most important approval they needed to build the pipeline.

Although they're awaiting more permits from state and federal agencies, it expects to start construction by the end of the year.