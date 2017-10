The JMU football team won its CAA-record 18th straight game beating Villanova 30-8 Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.

The Dukes broke the CAA record held by Mike London's Richmond Spiders from 2008-2009.

JMU built a 13-0 halftime lead holding Villanova to just 58 first half yards.

JMU quarterback Bryan Schor threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Terrance Alls had seven catches for 83 yards and former UVa receiver David Eldridge had 43 yards receiving and a touchdown.

JMU, helped by ESPN's College GameDay in town, drew 25,993 fans to the game, the second largest crowd in school history. JMU drew 26,069 the last time ESPN's College GameDay was at JMU two years ago.

JMU won despite having only 45 rushing yards. The Dukes held Villanova to only 174 total yards.

JMU improves to 6-0 including 3-0 in the CAA.

