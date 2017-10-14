UVa Football Wins Fourth Straight, Beats Tar Heels 20-14

The UVa football team won its fourth straight game Saturday beating North Carolina 20-14 in Chapel Hill. The Cavaliers improve to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the ACC and are now 2-0 on the road this season.

The win snapped Virginia's 7-game losing skid to North Carolina.

Kurt Benkert threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Evan Butts and Olamide Zaccheaus both caught touchdown passes. Zaccheaus had five catches for 100 yards. Jordan Ellis had 136 yards rushing on 27 carries.

Virginia led 10-0 at halftime but had to rally from a 14-10 deficit in the third quarter.

UVa won the turnover battle 3-1. Bryce Hall, Brenton Nelson and Chris Moore all had interceptions for Virginia.

Complete highlights and postgame reaction tonight on CW29 news at 10 and NBC29 news at 11.

Virginia plays host to Boston College next Saturday. The Eagles upset Louisville Saturday 45-42 earning their first ACC win.

Virginia is now one win away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2011.