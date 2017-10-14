Alumni Dedicate Monument to Preserve History of Burley Middle School

Alumni of a segregated high school in Albemarle County are celebrating the groundbreaking of a new monument to preserve the school's history.

Albemarle County Public Schools’ superintendent Pam Moran tweeted photos from the ceremony on Saturday, October 14, in front of Burley Middle School.

The Jackson P. Burley Monument Wall will list the names of people who attended the school from 1951 to 1967 when it was the area's only school for African American students.

An alumni group has raised more than $74,000 toward its $90,000 goal for the monument.