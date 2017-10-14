Fire Crews Gear Up for Wildfire Season

Fire crews are gearing up for the start of wildfire season in Virginia.

During this time of the year, brush fires are more likely due to dry leaves on the ground, cooling temperatures, and increased winds.

The Virginia Department of Forestry brought in brand new gear this season.

The department uses equipment, including bulldozers, to clear the ground of debris and leaves, which can act as an accelerator for a fire and may prevent water from extinguishing it.

"Right now, we're really concerned because of the drought,” says Albemarle County Fire Chief Howard Lagomarsino. “We're worried about the water levels in the reservoir, as well as now’s the time where leaves and the stuff underneath collect and dry out, so there's a lot of ground fuel available to spread a fire."

The Albemarle County Fire Department has paired up with a program called "Ready, Set, Go.”

The program aims to teach people about wildland fire risk reduction and what to do when the next major fire occurs.