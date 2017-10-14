Charlottesville Police Arrest Corey Long on Charges Related to Aug. 12 Events

Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:

On 10/13/2017 at approximately 11am, Corey Alexander Long (B/M; 23 years of age; resident of Culpeper, VA) was arrested by Charlottesville Police Investigators for Assault and Battery (Va Code 18.2-57) and Disorderly Conduct (Va Code 18.2-415).

The warrants were obtained by investigators with the Charlottesville Police Department and are related to events that occurred on August 12.

Long turned himself in to Charlottesville Investigators, was taken before the magistrate and was released on an unsecured bond. An arrest photo is included with this media release.