Update: Charlottesville Police Officers in Rivanna Trail Incident on Paid Administrative Leave

The Charlottesville police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a suspect on Friday, October 13, on the Rivanna Trail are on paid administrative leave.

This is standard procedure for the department.

Officers shot and killed 42-year-old JC Hawkins, Jr. of Charlottesville, after they say he pointed a handgun toward three officers.

Police say Hawkins was the suspect in a sexual assault and robbery that happened on Riverside Avenue about 20 minutes before the shooting.

The 72-year-old female victim was taken to UVA Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

A police spokesman says the officers will remain on leave until Virginia State Police and the commonwealth's attorney finish their investigations into the shooting.