CureSearch Event Raises Money for Childhood Cancer Research

Families impacted by pediatric cancer gathered today for a fundraiser that honors all children who have fought or continue to fight cancer.

CureSearch's Superheroes Unite event aims to raise money to fund childhood cancer research.

The children dressed up as superheroes and participated in games and activities as well as a one-mile walk around The Park at the University of Virginia.

“We have many families here who have lost a child, so we did a ceremony for them,” says Jennifer Murphy, senior regional development manager for CureSearch. “And then we have many families who their child is still fighting, or their child is off treatment and those kids we gave a special medal and a cape to honor them as our superheroes.”

The event raised over $63,000 for pediatric cancer research.