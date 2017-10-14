Gillespie Pleased by Decision to Approve Pipelines Construction

VA. Republican candidate for Governor, Gillespie RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) -
Republican candidate for Governor Ed Gillespie says he's glad the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley pipelines.
In a statement, Gillespie says, "Access to affordable, reliable natural gas will create good-paying jobs and help Virginia attract capital investment important to local and regional economic development.
These pipelines will also help ensure Virginia consumers have reliable, affordable domestic energy."