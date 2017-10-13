Quantcast

Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights

Posted: Updated:
Louisa County named its football field in honor of head coach Mark Fischer before the game against Monticello Louisa County named its football field in honor of head coach Mark Fischer before the game against Monticello

Albemarle 32, Charlottesville 29
Brentsville 7, William Monroe 6
Broadway 26, Fort Defiance 13
Buckingham County 84, Cumberland 21
Culpeper 14, Warren County 3
East Rockingham 24, Buffalo Gap 21
Fishburne Military 36, Va. Episcopal 18
Fork Union Prep 86, Trinity Episcopal 42
Goochland 58, Bluestone 18
Hampton Roads 30, St. Annes-Belfield 24
Louisa 62, Monticello 21
Orange County 28, Western Albemarle 8
Powhatan 35, Fluvanna 0
Riverheads 24, Luray 3
Rockbridge County 35, Waynesboro 28, OT
Spotswood 20, Turner Ashby 14
Stuarts Draft 42, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 10
Wilson Memorial 20, Page County 14
Woodstock Central 77, Madison County 0