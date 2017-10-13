Hearing Postponed for 3 Charged in Attempted Burglary

Three men charged with a shooting that happened during a burglary in Fluvanna County in 2016 will be waiting a little longer to have their cases heard.

An arraignment hearing for John Abbitt, Dante Givens, and Thomas Jackson was supposed to take place on Friday, October 13, but was postponed to November 16.

Police say gunfire erupted when the owner of a private garage on Lake Monticello Road walked in on an attempted burglary in November 2016.

The men are charged with burglary, malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.