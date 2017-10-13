Hearing Postponed for 3 Charged in Attempted Burglary

Hearing Postponed for 3 Charged in Attempted BurglaryPosted: Updated:
John Morton Abbitt
Dante Givens
Thomas Jackson
Hearing Postponed for 3 Charged in Attempted BurglaryMore>>
Reported by Spencer Burke
Reported by Spencer Burke
Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter.Full Story
Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter.Full Story