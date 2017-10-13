Louisa County High School Remembers Kyle Anderson with Annual 5K

On Saturday, October 21, the Louisa County High School yearbook staff is hosting its second annual 5K in remembrance of Kyle Anderson.

Anderson found out he had leukemia as he headed into his second year at Virginia Tech.

He died on May 19, 2016, at the age of 20.

At Louisa County High School, he was captain of the football team, president of his senior class, and a part of the yearbook staff.

Anderson left a lasting impact on the community, and in response, people want to make sure his legacy is honored.

"Kyle wanted to be involved in anything he could be in,” says Lee Downey, the Louisa County High School principal. “Again, he was that natural leader and he loved to be a part of athletics. And for Louisa, one of the big ones is football and has been for a number of years. He bled green and gold, like we love.”

All proceeds from the event will go to the Kyle Wesley Anderson Scholarship, which is awarded to two seniors who will be attending Virginia Tech, just as Anderson did.

Last year, about $6,000 was raised.