Firefighters Collect Donations to Support Children with Muscular Dystrophy

A local effort to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association is taking place the weekend of October 14.

Firefighters in Charlottesville will be out in full force collecting donations for local families that have members who suffer from muscular dystrophy.

One hundred percent of proceeds will go toward the association to help children with muscular dystrophy and send them off to summer camp.

“Our goal in the City of Charlottesville is to raise $20,000, that's usually on pace of what we have done in the past two years,” says Greg Wright, president of Charlottesville Professional Firefighters. “The events that transpired in August kind of threw us off, we typically do this during Move-In Weekend.”

Firefighters will be set up at the Ridge-McIntire intersection, the fire station on Ridge Street, and both Kroger locations in the City of Charlottesville.