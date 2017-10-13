UVA to Open New Heart and Vascular Center

University of Virginia Medical Center is expanding its vascular center and moving into a new facility.

It will host patients in a new location and receive more advanced equipment.

On Monday, October 16 UVA Heart and Vascular Center expects to officially open its doors to patients in their new location.

It started the move Friday to expand services to the Fontaine Research Park, saying it gives patients easier access to the facility.

Moving crews hauled in medical equipment, while staff inside got to work on the set up.

The new center won't be taking the place of the old locations inside UVA Medical Center, but instead will host more outpatients.

The new facility has state-of-the-art equipment, including nuclear cameras for cardiac stress testing.

These will speed up the process and lower the exposure of radiation for patients.

"We're excited about the opportunity for our physicians to see heart and vascular patients out in, closer to the community with increased access for patients, increased ease of parking, and then brand new non-evasive diagnostic imaging services,” said Dr. Jamieson Bourque.

The facility is also offering a variety of rehab classes that their old facility did not have.

The project took 18 months to finish, and the facility will offer 15 different services and clinics.