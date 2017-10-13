Charlottesville Police: Suspect Dies in Officer-Involved Shooting Near Rivanna Trail

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Police say a man is dead after an officer involved shooting near the Rivanna Trail.
Around 1:30 Friday afternoon Charlottesville police officers responded to the 300 block of Riverside Avenue for reports of a sexual assault and robbery. Officers on scene located a victim who had sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The victim was able to provide a description of the suspect. Police then located the suspect on the Rivanna Trail and he fled on foot.
"During this event shots were fired by officers and the suspect was struck and subsequently succumbed to his injuries. The Charlottesville Police Department believes there is no further threat to the community,” stated Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas.
Virginia State Police are now handling the investigation.
If you were near the Rivanna Trail Friday and saw anything suspicious, contact the Charlottesville Police Department at 434 970-3280.
Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect that officers responded to a home on Riverside Avenue, not High Street as previously reported.
Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:
On October 13, 2017 at approximately 1:00 pm, Charlottesville Police officers responded to the 300 block of Riverside Avenue for a sexual assault and robbery with a firearm involved.
Officers located a victim who had sustained non-life threatening injuries. The victim was able to provide a description of the suspect.
While searching the area, Charlottesville Police Officers located an individual matching the suspect description on the Rivanna Trail. The armed suspect fled from officers on foot to the Rivanna River. Shots were fired by officers; the suspect was struck and succumbed to his injuries.
The Charlottesville Police Department believes there is no further threat to the community.
The Virginia State Police have been called upon to investigate the officer involved shooting and will provide additional information as deemed appropriate.
If you were in the area of Riverside Avenue or the Rivanna Trail this afternoon at approximately 1:00-2:00 pm, and saw any suspicious activity, we encourage you to call the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.