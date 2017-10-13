Charlottesville Police: Suspect Dies in Officer-Involved Shooting Near Rivanna Trail

Police say a man is dead after an officer involved shooting near the Rivanna Trail.

Around 1:30 Friday afternoon Charlottesville police officers responded to the 300 block of Riverside Avenue for reports of a sexual assault and robbery. Officers on scene located a victim who had sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was able to provide a description of the suspect. Police then located the suspect on the Rivanna Trail and he fled on foot.

"During this event shots were fired by officers and the suspect was struck and subsequently succumbed to his injuries. The Charlottesville Police Department believes there is no further threat to the community,” stated Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas.

Virginia State Police are now handling the investigation.

If you were near the Rivanna Trail Friday and saw anything suspicious, contact the Charlottesville Police Department at 434 970-3280.

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect that officers responded to a home on Riverside Avenue, not High Street as previously reported.