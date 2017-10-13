Charlottesville Police on Scene of Incident Near High Street

The incident was reported to be in the area near Cosner Brother's Body Shop

Police along with first responders were on scene of an incident just off of High Street in Charlottesville at around 1:30 p.m.

It seems that there were two crime scenes involved, one right off High Street and another on the other side of the Rivanna River.

Witnesses tell NBC29 that there were a lot of police cars and that they heard numerous shots fired, however, it is unclear how many shots were fired.

NBC29 saw an ambulance leave the scene with police cars.

Officers from both Albemarle County and Charlottesville responded to the incident.

Charlottesville police Chief Al Thomas was on scene during the initial response.

Witnesses also say they heard the commotion start by the Rivanna River behind the Shell Station. They also say they saw shell casings by the water.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we will bring you updates as they become available.