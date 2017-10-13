Charlottesville Police on Scene of Incident Near High Street

Charlottesville Police on Scene of Incident Near High StreetPosted: Updated:
Charlottesville Police on Scene of Incident Near High StreetMore>>
Reported by Lowell Rose
Reported by Lowell Rose
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story