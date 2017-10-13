Orchards in Central Virginia Open for Fall Season

Critzer Family Farm

Open Monday – Sat. 8AM – 6PM. Closed on Sunday. Pick Your Own and Pre-picked Apples and Blackberries, fall vegetables, fall decorations and Pick Your Own and Pre-picked Pumpkins! 9388 Critzer Shop Rd., Afton, VA 22920. www.critzerfamilyfarm.com 540-456-4772. w.critzer@yahoo.com

Dickie Brothers Orchards

Pick-your-Own Fuji and Stayman apples and pumpkins. Pre-picked Gala, Red & Golden Delicious, Jonagold, Empire (2nds only), Sun Crisp, Fuji, Rome,and Granny Smith Apples. Also, Black Raspberries (Frozen) and Sweet Potatoes, Butternut and Honeynut Squash. Fresh Apple Cider now available! 7 Days/Wk. Mon-Sat. 10-5 and Sun. 12-4. Second Annual Old Car Day Event is Oct. 7th. 2685 Dickie Rd., Roseland, VA, 22967. Off Route 56 West (2 miles west of Rt. 151) Turn Left on Dickie Rd. (just before Massies Mill) and follow signs to the Orchard. 434-277-5516. www.dickiebrothers.com

Drumheller’s Orchard

Pre-picked Gala, Early Fuji (Sept. Wonder), Grimes Golden, Nittany, Jonathan, Jonagold and Red & Golden Delicious, Stayman, Granny Smith, Rome, Winesap and Mutsu Apples. Fresh Apple Cider also available! Hrs: Mon. – Sat. 9AM-5PM. Sunday 12PM – 5PM. 1130 Drumheller Orchard Ln., Lovingston, VA, 22949. 434-263-5036 morgan@drumhellersorchard.com www.drumhellersorchard.com

Fitzgerald’s Orchard

Gala, Rome, and Red & Golden Delicious Apples. BUSHEL SALES ONLY. Hours: Monday thru Friday 8:30AM – 4:30 PM and Saturday 8:30AM – 3PM. (closed for Lunch 12-1PM) 728 Harper’s Creek Lane, Tyro, VA 22976 434-277-8248.

Fitzgerald Farms - Pumpkin Patch

Pick Your Own Pumpkins – starting October 2017. Open Wed. thru Saturday 10AM – 6PM.

4850 Tye Brook Highway (Corner of Rt. 29 & Rt. 56 West) Arrington, VA 22922

434-277-8047 www.fitzgeraldfarms.com

Saunders Brothers Farm Market

Empire, Jonagold, Piney River Gold, Fuji, Stayman and September Wonder Apples, plus Asian Pears. Farm produce also includes sweet potatoes, acorn squash, butternut squash, pie pumpkins, heirloom pumpkins, and a small picking of green beans, yellow squash, zucchini, cucumbers and tomatoes. Also farm-raised beef and pork, and home-baked goods. We also have a nice selection of plants to choose from! Open Monday through Saturday 9AM to 5PM. Closed Sundays. 2717 Tye Brook Hwy, Piney River, Route 56 (off Highway 29) 22964. 434-277-5455 http://www.saundersbrothersfarmmarket.com/

Silver Creek & Seamans Orchard

Pre-picked Rome, Fuji, Stayman, Winesap, Granny Smith, Gala, Honeycrisp (ltd. qty), September Wonder (Early Fuji), Red & Golden Delicious, Empire, Jonathan, Blue Ridge Crisp, Jonagold, Mutsu, Virginia Gold and Ida Red. Pick Your Own Pumpkin Patch open through October 31st! Fresh apple cider available too! Apple Butter Makin’ Festival Oct. 7 10AM – 4:30PM. Fresh apple selection, homemade apple butter, live music, food vendors, children’s activities, crafters, Pick Your Own Pumpkins, and Corn Maze. 5529 Crabtree Falls Hwy. Tyro, VA 22976. Hours: Monday to Saturday 10am to 4:30pm Sunday 1pm to 5pm 434-277-5824. info@scso.co jamie@scso.co http://silvercreekseamansorchards.com/

The Apple Shed

Open Daily 9AM-5PM Local Apples include Granny Smith, Cameo, Rome, Gala, MacIntosh, Jonagold, Red & Golden Delicious, Empire and Staymen Apples, plus apple cider and apple butter, grass-fed beef (including Irish Dexter) and more. 14815 Thomas Nelson Hwy., Lovingston, VA, 22949 on Hwy 29, one mile south of Route 6 West 434-263-8843.