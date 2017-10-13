3 Fight Charges Stemming from Unite the Right Rally

The Unite the Right rally at Emancipation Park (FILE IMAGE)

A Charlottesville general district judge is hearing arguments about what played out in Emancipation Park on August 12.

Three people are fighting charges because police say they did not leave the park when officers told them to disperse.

Four officers and state troopers are testifying and explaining why an unlawful assembly was declared that day.

The three men in court were just a few arrested for failing to disperse once the declaration was made.

Nathan Damigo, Evan McLaren, and John Paul Struys were at the rally in Emancipation Park.

They face misdemeanor charges for not dispersing.

The defense is arguing that there is no need to declare an unlawful assembly in the park - but rather in just the streets that surrounded the park where counterprotestors gathered.

The commonwealth says the whole area needed to be cleared.

The three men, along with other officers and rally organizer Jason Kessler, all testified.

All three were found guilty and face fines involved with the process. McLaren faces a $100 fine, and Damigo and Struys face $200 fines.

The three men are now appealing the verdict. The Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Nina Antony says the case will go to circuit court now.

