VDOT: Truck Crash Closes Route 33 at Greene-Orange Line

10/13/2017 Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:



CULPEPER — Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) is closed near the Greene-Orange county line due to an overturned logging truck with spilled cargo. The closure is expected to last several hours for cleanup and removal of the truck.



The Virginia Department of Transportation will direct traffic around the closure. Northbound traffic will be detoured using Route 607 (Carpenters Mill Road/Matthew Mill Road) to reach Route 29 at Ruckersville. Southbound traffic will use Route 610 (Toms Road) to reach points south along Route 33.



Use VDOT’s 511 Virginia system for updates and real-time traffic information. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.