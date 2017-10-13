Virginia Voter Registration Deadline Quickly Approaching

Virginia Voter Registration Deadline Quickly ApproachingPosted: Updated:
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The deadline to register to vote in next month's election is quickly approaching.
The Virginia Department of Elections says voters must be registered by Monday.
Any Virginian can check or update their registration information or register for the first time online . Registered voters can also preview their ballot or request an absentee ballot through the website.
You may also register at your local voter registration office. Opportunities are also available at DMV customer service centers and social service offices.
The election is Nov. 7. Voters will be choosing the next governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. All 100 seats in the House of Delegates are also up for election. Democrats have a longshot chance at taking back control of the chamber from Republicans.
Release from the Virginia Department of Elections:
RICHMOND, VA – The voter registration deadline for the upcoming Gubernatorial election is October 16th. Successful registration enables all eligible Virginia voters to cast their ballot in the upcoming election on November 7. To register to vote or update voter registration information:
- By mail: Applications must be postmarked by October 16th.
- In-person: Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on October 16th.
- Online: Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on October 16th.
Any Virginian can check or update their registration information or register for the first time at the Department’s Online Citizen Portal, available at vote.virginia.gov. Registered voters can also preview their ballot and request an absentee ballot through the website. “The Department of Elections offers the convenience and security of online voter registration to make voter registration more accessible for our citizens,” said Edgardo Cortés, Virginia’s Commissioner of Elections.
To register to vote in Virginia, one must:
- be a U.S. citizen
- be a resident of Virginia
- be at least 18 years old by the upcoming November 7 general election
- have had voting rights restored if convicted of a felony
- have had the capacity restored by court order if declared mentally incapacitated.
In addition to registering online at vote.virginia.gov, eligible Virginians may register at their local voter registration office. Voters can find additional information about local general registrar’s offices at vote.virginia.gov/VRO. Voter registration opportunities are also available at DMV customer service centers and social service offices.
For more information about voter registration or casting a ballot in the upcoming general election, visit the Department of Elections website at vote.virginia.gov or call toll-free at (800) 552-9745.