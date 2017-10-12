Quantcast

Augusta Health Showcases New Automated CPR Device

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Augusta Health in Fishersville has a new life-saving machine.

It's an automated CPR device that provides consistent CPR and frees up hands, so medical providers can do other critical things.

The Augusta Health ER medical director, Adam Rochman, says EMS providers in the Shenandoah Valley have been using the CPR device for the last few years, but this is the first for the hospital.

“It's kept in the ER in one of our trauma resuscitation bays. And it's used for select folks, but thankfully there's not too many folks with cardiac arrest so it's only used in those situations,” Rochman said.

The CPR device cost more than $15,000 and was paid for by a grant from the Augusta Health Foundation.

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

