Charlottesville Police Respond to Disorder on Downtown Mall

Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:

On 10/12/2017 at approximately 1:30pm, officers with the Charlottesville Police Department responded to the 200 block of W. Main Street for the report of a disorder involving about 12 persons ready to fight.

One officer arrived on location and observed two females fighting with several other males inciting the fight. The officer pulled the females apart and one of the females, Ashlee Taylor, attempted to leave the area with a male subject, Donnas Chambers.

The officer attempted to detain the female but Chambers grabbed the female and attempted to take her from the area. Chambers would not let go of the female after instructed by the officer to do so.

The officer was able to get the female away from Chambers and at this point Chambers became violent toward the officer.

The officer then advised Chambers he was under arrest. Chambers resisted arrest and assaulted our officer causing his body worn camera to be knocked to the ground.

Several other officers arrived on scene and were able to assist the original officer in arresting Chambers. The two females involved in the original disorder were also arrested.

The following charges were placed as a result of this incident:

- Donnas Staton Chambers: B/M; 26 years of age; resident of Charlottesville. Chambers was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Assault on Law Enforcement Officer and Obstruction of Justice and is currently being held at ACRJ.

- Ashley Natasha Zimmerman: B/F; 26 years of age; resident of Charlottesville. Zimmerman was charged with Disorderly Conduct and was released on an unsecured bond

- Ashlee Michelle Taylor: W/F; 26 years of age; resident of Charlottesville. Taylor was charged with Disorderly Conduct and is currently being held at ACRJ.