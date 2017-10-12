Charlottesville Judge Denies Bond for Three Men Facing Felony Charges from August 12

Three men facing felony charges associated with events of August 12 appeared in Charlottesville general district court on October 12.

Thirty-three-year-old Alex Ramos and 18-year-old Daniel Borden are charged with malicious wounding.

In court, a judge denied bail to Ramos for the second time and both cases moved to a later date.

The continuation comes in light the arrest of Jacob S. Goodwin, who is also facing charges in connection to the case.

Both Ramos and Borden will appear back in court December 14.

A Charlottesville judge also denied bond to Richard Preston.

Preston is from Baltimore and charged with firing a gun into a crowd during the rally.

His lawyer asked for the 52-year-old to be released, arguing the action was justified.

Preston had supporters in the audience willing to house him in Roanoke until his next court date.

The judge says Preston remains a threat to the community and denied bond.

Preston will also be back in court in December.