Undefeated Monticello and Louisa Set to Battle for First Place Friday

Monticello and Louisa County are set to clash Friday night on the football field in a battle for first place in the Jefferson District.

Both teams have records of 6-0 including 3-0 in the district. Louisa beat Monticello last year 26-12.

The Lions are coming off a 40-13 win over Powhatan and are averaging 41 points per game and allowing just 11 points per game.

The Mustangs beat Western Albemarle last week and are averaging 47 points per game, while giving up just 13 points per game.

Monticello has jumped on teams early this season outscoring its opponent by 170 points in the first half.

"We've been playing well all year, preparing well and they're going to be a really good team," says Monticello quarterback Kevin Jarrell. "We have to be sound and just go out there and play."

"It's big," says Monticello running back Jerrick Ayres about Friday's game. "I didn't play against Louisa last year because of my injury so I didn't have that feel of that loss but I'm playing this year and I'm excited."

Louisa linebacker Brandon Smith says, "Mainly worried about the pass because we're not known for a good pass defense so we're focused on that weak point. Focused in on working together and everybody's responsibility is taken care of."

"You can't get any better than this, both 6-0 teams, both 3-0 in the district," says Louisa running back Job Whelan. "They got a good football program and so do we. And it's in our house so we're going to try to put on a show for our fans."

Kickoff Friday is at 7:30pm at LCHS.