Fluvanna Sheriffs Make Arrest in Connection to Union Bank and Trust Robbery

Jeffery W. Troxell Jr., age 27 of Chesterfield County, VA, was arrested and charged with robbery by force in connection with the October 10, 2017 robbery of the Union Bank and Trust Bank at Lake Monticello.

Investigators with the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident. Investigators were able to obtain sufficient probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Troxell for the robbery.

Officers with the Chesterfield County Police Department arrested Troxell on that warrant at his home in Chesterfield County.

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Lake Monticello Police Department, the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, and the Chesterfield County Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.

Troxell is held without bail and scheduled to appear in Fluvanna Circuit Court on October 13, 2017 at 0900hrs. A booking photo is not available at this time. Next Scheduled Release: none