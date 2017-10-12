Quantcast

Plaintiffs Amend Lawsuit over Confederate Statues

Edited by Jennifer Walker
Those trying to prevent Charlottesville City Council from removing a pair of confederate statues in downtown have re-filed the lawsuit.

In addition to the Robert E. Lee statue in Emancipation Park, the amended lawsuit now includes the “Stonewall” Jackson statue in Justice Park.

The lawsuit is supposed to better make the case that the statues should be considered war memorials.

Earlier this month, a judge ordered the plaintiffs to amend the lawsuit and said that if the case can be made that the statues are memorials, then the state statute protecting them would be in play.

    Reported by Henry Graff

