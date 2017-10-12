Victims of August 11 and 12 Violence File Federal Lawsuit

A lawsuit is now filed in federal court against Unite the Right rally organizer Jason Kessler and other white nationalists who attended the rally, including Richard Spencer.

This civil suit filed by New York attorney Roberta Kaplan seeks compensatory and punitive damages on behalf of 11 plaintiffs who say they were hurt during the activities on August 11 and 12.

The suit alleges premeditated violence against 26 defendants, which include a mixture of individuals and white nationalist groups like the Ku Klux Klan, Vanguard America, and the League of the South.

The suit reads "in countless posts on their own websites and social media, defendants and their co-conspirators promised that there would be violence in Charlottesville and violence there was."

Attorney Roberta Kaplan says now her clients are fighting back.

“The way to fight back in this country is not by brandishing automatic weapons and yelling at people in the street and carrying tiki torches that you then throw on people on campus, the way to do this in our democratic country is to use the laws,” said Roberta Kaplan, Attorney.

Two of the eleven plaintiffs are victims of the 4th Street car attack, who were taken to UVA Medical Center with broken legs.

The plaintiffs are also trying to prevent future events like the rally from taking place in Charlottesville.

There is still no word on when this case will head to court.