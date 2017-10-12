City Gets Update on Friendship Court Redevelopment Process

Charlottesville planners are now up to speed on the Friendship Court redevelopment process.

The PLACE Design Task Force met Thursday, October 12, to discuss what people who live in that community might want to see there in the future.

A representative from the task force updated the city on where architects are in this process, which is still in its very early stages.

The goal is to make sure that what gets built reflects the needs of the people who live in Friendship Court.

People in the community have said that they want better housing, but also better services.

The redevelopment process will be carried out in phases, so that nobody will be displaced during construction.

The master plan calls for crews to build new units at the corner of 6th Street and Garrett Street, and at the corner of 6th Street and Monticello Avenue. Once those units are completed, residents will move in. Their previous units will be torn down and more buildings will be put in their place.

"There's a proposal to have a some kind of a daycare or childcare facility on site, which is very good. And then of course, it's going to be connected with the public transportation, which is also an additional asset," said Neighborhood Development Services Director Alexander Ikefuna.

The Friendship Court community currently contains 150 apartment units, but that number could triple if the most recent plan sticks.

Planners say the goal is to create a mixed-income integrated community.

The Piedmont Housing Alliance is helping to spearhead this redevelopment.