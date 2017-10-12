Charlottesville, Albemarle County Active Additional Water Restrictions

The City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County are both currently in a drought warning because area reservoirs are running low.

Both the city and county instituted additional restrictions on all users of public water on Thursday, October 12.

Charlottesville Public Works and the Albemarle County Service Authority are working together to ask homeowners to limit water use during the drought warning.

The restriction that authorities say will make the biggest difference is no outdoor watering of any kind.

People in Charlottesville and the county are also barred from washing cars anywhere other than a commercial car wash.

Both city and county water officials are working to distribute mailers to get the word out about the restrictions. They say early next week they will begin contacting people whose water use has not decreased.

“We'll be contacting people individually, either directly or with a note or a letter, as kind of a warning, and then following up. Hopefully they get the message and change their behavior and we can move on. But there are built-in penalties of $500 or $1,000, or we can turn off their household domestic water,” said Albemarle County Service Authority Executive Director Gary O’Connell.

People are also being asked to limit shower times, and do whatever they can to conserve water.

O’Connell said people have responded responsibly to the drought warning so far, and that water use has already begun to decrease.