Albemarle Declares Water Emergency, Issues Water Restrictions

Albemarle County Service Authority Press Release:

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors at their October 11, 2017 meeting declared an Emergency. Upon the approval of that Emergency Declaration, the ACSA today will begin implementing mandatory water restrictions.

Weeks of dry weather have resulted in lower than normal river and reservoir levels, and a request to area residents to restrict outdoor water usage, and begin other water conservation restrictions, is being made.

This request to restrict water usage will be mandatory for all ACSA and City of Charlottesville water customers and users. “To help maintain our water supply we are asking of customers, no outdoor watering,” says Executive Director, Gary O’Connell.

Tips on water conservation and the details of the mandatory restrictions are available on www.serviceauthority.org or ACSA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact: Gary O’Connell, Albemarle County Service Authority (ACSA) Executive Director, 434-977-4511