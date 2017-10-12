Accident on I-64 in Albemarle County Causes Lane Closures

Accident on I-64 in Albemarle County Causes Lane ClosuresPosted: Updated:
Lane closure on 1-64
Accident on I-64 in Albemarle County Causes Lane ClosuresMore>>
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story