Accident on I-64 in Albemarle County Causes Lane Closures

Police and rescue crews responded to a vehicle accident on I-64 West on the morning of October 12.

The crash involved a tractor trailer and car.

The driver of the car has been transported to UVA Medical Center.

All lanes were closed on I-64 W near mile 122 at 12:15 p.m due to the tractor trailer leaking oil after the collision with car.

Crews opened one lane to traffic, but kept one lane closed as of 12:25 p.m.

