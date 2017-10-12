Quantcast

Accident on I-64 in Albemarle County Causes Lane Closures

Edited by Jennifer Walker
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Police and rescue crews responded to a vehicle accident on I-64 West on the morning of October 12. 

The crash involved a tractor trailer and car. 

The driver of the car has been transported to UVA Medical Center.

All lanes were closed on I-64 W near mile 122 at 12:15 p.m due to the tractor trailer leaking oil after the collision with car.

Crews opened one lane to traffic, but kept one lane closed as of 12:25 p.m. 

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we will bring updates as they become available. 