Charlottesville Police Charge DeAndre Harris with Unlawful Wounding

DeAndre Shakur Harris CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
A man wanted in connection to an assault in Charlottesville on August 12 has turned himself in to police.
Twenty-year-old DeAndre Shakur Harris turned himself to the Charlottesville Police Department around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, October 12. He was served the warrant charging him with unlawful wounding.
Police said Harris was taken before the magistrate and released on an unsecured bond.
Authorities had issued a warrant for Harris’ arrest on Monday, October 9, after a person filed a charge of malicious wounding with the magistrate.
Three men - Alex Michael Ramos, Daniel Patrick Borden, and Jacob Scott Goodwin - are accused of attacking Harris inside the Market Street Parking Garage on Saturday, August 12.
Harris is scheduled to appear in Charlottesville General District Court Friday, October 13.
10/12/2017 Updated Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:
On 10/12/2017 at approximately 8:30 a.m., Deandre Harris turned himself to the Charlottesville Police Department and was served the warrant charging him with Unlawful Wounding.
Harris was taken before the magistrate and released on an unsecured bond.
10/09/2017 Release:
On today’s date, a warrant was issued for Deandre Shakur Harris (B/M; 20 years of age; resident of Suffolk, Virginia) in relation to an assault that occurred on August 12th in the area of the East Market Street parking garage.
The victim went to the magistrate’s office, presented the facts of what occurred and attempted to obtain the warrant. The magistrate requested that a detective respond and verify these facts.
A Charlottesville Police Department detective did respond, verified the facts and a warrant for Unlawful Wounding (Va Code 18.2-51) was issued.
Once Harris is arrested and taken in to custody an update to this media release will be sent out.