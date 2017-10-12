Charlottesville Police Charge DeAndre Harris with Unlawful Wounding

A man wanted in connection to an assault in Charlottesville on August 12 has turned himself in to police.

Twenty-year-old DeAndre Shakur Harris turned himself to the Charlottesville Police Department around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, October 12. He was served the warrant charging him with unlawful wounding.

Police said Harris was taken before the magistrate and released on an unsecured bond.

Authorities had issued a warrant for Harris’ arrest on Monday, October 9, after a person filed a charge of malicious wounding with the magistrate.

Three men - Alex Michael Ramos, Daniel Patrick Borden, and Jacob Scott Goodwin - are accused of attacking Harris inside the Market Street Parking Garage on Saturday, August 12.

Harris is scheduled to appear in Charlottesville General District Court Friday, October 13.