Charlottesville Joins Suit Against Paramilitary Groups Connected to August 12

Jason Kessler with members of a motorcycle club in front of Charlottesville Police Department (FILE IMAGE)

Armed supporters of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville (FILE IMAGE)

Armed supporters of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville (FILE IMAGE)

Charlottesville is joining a suit to prevent what it calls unauthorized paramilitary groups from returning to the city.

Georgetown Law Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection filed a complain Thursday, October 12, asking Charlottesville Circuit Court to, "prohibit key Unite the Right organizers and an array of participating private paramilitary groups and their commanders from coming back to Virginia to conduct illegal paramilitary activity."

The controversial rally drew large crowds and heavy police presence into downtown Charlottesville Saturday, August 12. Demonstrators and counterprotesters began gathering around Emancipation Park just after 9 a.m. Multiple clashes between opposing groups broke out, and an unlawful assembly was declared at around 11:30 a.m., which prompted riot police to respond.

A release from Georgetown Law said, "Unfortunately, the City of Charlottesville, its residents, and its businesses bore the brunt of the damage on August 12. This suit seeks to prevent unauthorized paramilitary organizations from inflicting such harms on the community in the future."

In an open meeting Thursday morning, the Charlottesville City Council voted to join the lawsuit.

"These freelancing armies brought threats and outright violence. Instead of persuasion arguments alliances and compromise, they instead sought only force. Instead of democracy they only see the Wild West where might makes right," Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer said.

Several neighborhood associations and businesses in the downtown area are listed among the 16 plaintiffs.

The suit lists 22 defendants, including militia groups from across the U.S., and Unite the Right organizer Jason Kessler.

The defendants face five counts involving actions from August 12, including "falsely assuming the functions of peace officers" and "strict subordination."

The complaint alleges that rally organizers sought to recruit private militia groups and that attendees encouraged one another to "prepare for war.”

Also in the release from Georgetown Law, "The presence of unauthorized militias and paramilitary organizations in Charlottesville on August 12 gravely impaired the City's efforts to guarantee public safety and provide services to over 45,000 residents, and tarnished its reputation as a desirable place to live, attend school, and visit."

List of Plaintiffs

City of Charlottesville

Champion Brewing Co., LLC

Escafé

Mas Tapas

Maya Restaurant

Quality Pie

Rapture Restaurant and Night Club

Alakazam Toys and Gifts

Alight Fund LLC

Angelo Jewelry

Hays + Ewing Design Studio, PC

Wolf Ackerman Design, LLC

Williams Pentagram Corporation

Belmont-Carlton Neighborhood Association

Little High Neighborhood Association

Woolen Mills Neighborhood Association

List of Defendants:

Pennsylvania Light Foot Militia

New York Light Foot Militia

Virginia Minutemen Militia

American Freedom Keepers, LLC

American Warrior Revolution

Redneck Revolt

Socialist Rifle Association

Traditionalist Worker Party

Vanguard America

League of the South, Inc.

National Socialist Movement

Jason Kessler

Elliott Kline

Christian Yingling

George Curbelo

Francis Marion

Ace Baker

Matthew Heimbach

Cesar Hess

Spencer Borum

Michael Tubbs

Jeff Schoep

