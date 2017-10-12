Town of Orange Lifts Water Restrictions

10/12/2017 Release from the Town of Orange:



After carefully monitoring of the Rapidan River the Town of Orange has decided to lift water restrictions.



The recent rain events have brought the water level up in the Rapidan River.



Although the recent rain events have had an impact on the level of Rapidan River it has not been enough to break the drought watch.



Ground water supplies are still well below normal and drought watch conditions still exist throughout the area. Therefore, the Town will continue to monitor the river closely.



Updates will be posted to the Town’s website at www.townoforangeva.org and the community access channel (Channel 10 on local Comcast cable) if necessary.



The Town would like to thank the community for their cooperation and encourage residents and businesses to continue to use water wisely.