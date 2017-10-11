University of Virginia Hosts Discussion about Alt-Right Group

The University of Virginia invited three speakers to discuss the history of the alt-right group.

The discussion covered everything from media coverage to the origins and while each speaker had something different to say they all agree learning about who the alt-right is critical.

“This is a really clear physical threat...someone was killed in Charlottesville …as a result of a rally which Richard Spencer headlined,” said Jamelle Bouie, chief political correspondent Slate Magazine.

On Wednesday the University of Virginia held a lecture called, "the recent history of the alt-right: what you should know."

"It’s important for people in Charlottesville to understand, who the alt right are. How they came about, what their politics are, in order to really understand what this strange new movement is,” said Nicole Hemmer, assistant professor, presidential studies at the Miller Center.

The three speakers say the alt-right and white nationalists do pose a threat to the community and the country.

"It’s a very, very dire threat and you can dress it up as 'oh we are just talking about identity' but it undergirds absolutely everything that we are seeing in this administration, ranging from the travel ban to policies about immigrants,” said Dahlia Lithwick , senior legal correspondent Slate Magazine

On October 7 Richard Spencer and others returned to Charlottesville for a fourth time, marching in Emancipation Park with tiki torches.

"They spread intimidation in this community, i think what happened on Saturday is a good sign of how they can use a very brief appearance in order to intimidate the community more broadly,” said Hemmer

Richard Spencer told NBC29 he is going to keep coming back to Charlottesville.

"Richard Spencer is seeking to legitimize his ideas and legitimize the idea for space for ideas for his ideas and that is the danger and that's what we have to figure out a way to do something about,” said Bouie.

Lithwick added that one thing people could do also is try to see things from the other side, whether that is by reading a publication that does not typically align with personal beliefs or starting a conversation with someone who may have different views than your own.