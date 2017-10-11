Quantcast

Fire Breaks out in Albemarle County

Edited by Jennifer Walker
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Fire crews are trying to figure out what sparked a structure fire in southern Albemarle County.

The fire occurred at a trailer residence on Browns Lane just after 4 p.m.

Albemarle fire says no one was home when the fire broke out, and there are no injuries.

The fire has been contained.    

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

