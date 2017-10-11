Chris Peace Stepping Up for UVa Defense

Chris Peace is second on the team in sacks and tackles for a loss

The Virginia football team will play its first ACC road game on Saturday, as the Cavaliers travel to face North Carolina.

UVa has a record of 4-1 overall.

The Tar Heels (1-5, 0-3 ACC) will be looking for their first conference win.

Junior linebacker Chris Peace is part of a much-improved Virginia Defense this season.

The Wahoos are giving up 21-points per game this year, after allowing more than thirty-three per contest last season.

Peace started all twelve games for UVa in 2016, and he's started every game so far this year.

He is fifth on the team in total tackles (25), and also second behind Micah Kiser in sacks (3.0) and tackles for a loss (4.0).

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, "Really, in fall camp, we just saw he was out-playing a lot of our defensive roster, and he was doing it really consistently, and he was doing it at multiple positions."

"We used to sled push after every single practice, the defense," says Peace. "No matter if it was a good day of practice, or a bad day. These coaches make sure we are always on our toes, just working harder and harder, every day.

Virginia and North Carolina kickoff on Saturday at 3:30 PM in Chapel Hill.