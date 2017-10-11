Albemarle County School Board Gets Update on Employee Compensation, Benefits

The Albemarle County School Board is getting an update on employee compensation and health insurance benefits.

A joint work session between the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and the county school board took place Wednesday, October 11.

Wednesday’s meeting focused on employee compensation and benefits. The goal is to make sure teacher pay is in line with division strategies.

Albemarle County does a market study every summer and shares those results with the board, as well as health insurance. It's updating the board on what it has been doing to manage the plan and informing board members about upcoming initiatives for next year.

Albemarle County said it is currently meeting market targets.

"This is the kick off of our budget planning process so the information we're giving the board today, we're not asking for decisions, it's just to inform them as we go through the process and as both the county executive and superintendent build their budgets,” said Albemarle County Director of Human Resources Lorna Gerome.

A new initiative that the county is working on is a public safety scale and looking out how it pays public safety personnel and teachers. The goal is to keep up with market.

In terms of health insurance, Albemarle County says no major changes there but it is implementing some new initiatives centered on wellness.