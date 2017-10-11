Richard Spencer Plans Return to CharlottesvillePosted: Updated:
Richard Spencer Plans Return to Charlottesville
Reported by Henry Graff
Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003.
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
Richard Spencer Plans Return to Charlottesville
White nationalist Richard Spencer has brought a trio of torch rallies to Charlottesville. Now, he says plan on seeing even more. In a rare interview, he spoke one-on-one with NBC29's Henry Graff about race, monuments, and Charlottesville.
