District 20 Virginia House of Delegates Candidate Forum Announced

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Staunton, VA – The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library has announced they will host a candidate forum for the upcoming election of Virginia’s 20th District Delegate. The forum will be filmed and broadcast on WVPT and be available on the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library website (www.woodrowwilson.org) as well as through various social media outlets including Facebook and YouTube. Each candidate will be filmed separately but will be asked the same questions by the interviewer.

This forum was created to give the citizens of the 20th District for the Virginia House of Delegates the opportunity to hear directly from the candidates. The questions cover a broad range of issues that are important to voters in the 20th District and in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Earlier this fall, the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library issued an invitation to the candidates to debate live and all three candidates for the 20th District race were agreeable, however, scheduling conflicts could not be resolved. The candidates for the 20th District are Incumbent Richard “Dickie” Bell (R), Michele Edwards (D), and Will Hammer (L).

“We are pleased to provide this public service for the citizens in the 20th District,” said Robin von Seldeneck, President and CEO of the WWPL. “Our hope is that this forum will give voters the opportunity to get to know the candidates and where they stand on various issues.”

WVPT-PBS will air the program on Thursday, November 2nd at 9:00 pm, and also on Sunday, November 5th Time TBD. Peason Financial Group is a major underwriter for the Candidate Forum.

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library is a nonprofit organization that is committed to helping improve our civil discourse. The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library, a 501 (c) 3 organization, ensures that the Candidate Forum will follow a nonpartisan, unbiased and impartial format.

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum is located at 20 N. Coalter Street in Staunton and includes Wilson’s birthplace, a museum, gardens, and a library and archive. The Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday, and 12 – 5 p.m. on Sundays. The WWPL’s archival collections are accessible through its e-Library or by appointment. For additional information, call 540-885-0897 or visit www.woodrowwilson.org.