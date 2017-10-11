All Charlottesville City Schools Placed on Modified Lockdown

Authorities are responding to online messages by placing Charlottesville City Schools on a modified lockdown.

A modified lockdown means students will stay inside the building all day.

The Charlottesville Police Department (CPD) placed additional officers at all the public schools Wednesday, October 11, as well as at many of the private schools.

Police say parents do not need to be alarmed: "I can understand their concerns, but we're actively looking into this and trying to keep the schools under a normal process," said Charlottesville Police Lt. L.A. Durette.

CPD said the FBI notified the department that they had received information from posts made on a social media message board expressing discontent with recent events in Charlottesville. The online posts also referenced the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas, and expressed their admiration of the shooter. The messages went on to say that Charlottesville, in particular, schools within the city, should be the next target.

Police said there is currently no information on the identity of the person who posted the messages. Authorities are not disclosing where the messages were posted.

A larger police presence will remain at each school until authorities can determine if the threat is credible.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.

10/11/2017 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:



