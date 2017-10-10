University of Virginia Presents Plans to Utilize Brandon Avenue

The University of Virginia is asking the city of Charlottesville for ownership of Brandon Avenue.

Tuesday, UVA presented an update on the Brandon Avenue project to the City Planning Commission. The project would build more upperclassmen housing, move the Student Health Center and add a greenway with a storm water feature into the middle of the street.

“It’s important for the university to be able to build this as a sustainable neighborhood and that the storm water feature could not be essentially on city property so we would have to work that out with the city. So it's a better enterprise for the university to build as well as maintain the street,” UVA architect Alice Raucher said.

Raucher says UVA has officially submitted its master plan to the city. The plan now needs approval from City Council.

The upperclassmen housing would be ready for occupancy the academic year of 2019.